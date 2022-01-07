Video
Friday, 7 January, 2022
Business

Frail Padma Bank gets 10 years to adjust losses

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Padma Bank, previously known as Farmers Bank, got 10 years to adjust losses in phases amid various  initiative to fetch overseas investments to make the bank functional. The bank received an approval from Bangladesh Bank (BB) in this regard on Wednesday.
The approval would be applicable if the bank can fetch overseas investors, otherwise the bank would not be entitled to get the benefit, BB executive director and spokesperson Md Serajul Islam told The Daily Observer on the day.
He said that the central bank allows the opportunity so that it can get the investments. In September 2021, the liquidity crunch Padma Bank signed an agreement with DelMorgan & Co, a US-based investment bank for bringing investment. .
The agreement was signed for potential investments worth $700 million, including $350 million equity investments and the rest Tk 350 as credit facility. The central bank, however, issued a no-objection certificate to Padma Bank to bring only equity investments, a BB official told The Daily Observe.
Under the investment agreement, DelMorgan as an arranger of investments would receive 3 per cent on the fund it would arrange for Padma Bank.
Prior to the approval, the BB rejected Padma Bank's plea to merge with any of the five state-owned banks such as Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, and the Bangladesh Development Bank as its losses were on rise.
In 2019, four state-owned banks and an investment bank injected Tk 715 crore into the bank to keep it operational. The entities jointly now holds 60 per cent stake in the entity.
So far, the entity's accumulated losses stood at around Tk 800 crore and the amount of defaulted loans in the bank stood at Tk 3,585.88 crore at the end of September 2021.


