Business Events

Friday, 7 January, 2022, 6:25 PM
Home Business

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Champions Peninsula Gladiators and the 2nd Runner's Up Peninsula Tigers pose for a photograph after receiving trophies of a cricket tournament titled "Peninsula Premier League 2022" at Kwality School Cricket Ground in the port city of Chattogram on Sunday. The champions belong to the Front Office Department and the 2nd Runner's up to the Maintenance Department of the star hotel. Six Inter departmental Teams participated in this cricket tournament. Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, CEO of Ranks FC Properties Ltd, and Sumedha Gunawardana, General Manager of The Peninsula Chittagong were present at the closing ceremony. The Head of departments along with all associates were there throughout for supporting their teams also present on the function.

Akib Arafat Khan, Director, of Knowledgevale, along with MohammadNuruzzaman, CEO of Daffodil Family Zafar Ahmed Patwari, GM of DCL, Md. Jahir Uddin, managing Director of BVCL, Dr. Md. Mahmudul Hassan, Principal, Daffodil International School, K M Hasan Ripon, Executive Director, BSDI and other high officials, launching its operation at  Dhanmondi, in the capital on Thursday.


