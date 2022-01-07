Video
Friday, 7 January, 2022
Business

Knowledgevale begins is performance in Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Knowledgevale started its journey at Dhanmondi, in Dhaka as a co-working place for young entrepreneurs, students, freelancers and startup companies.
The inauguration of the organisation was announced on Thursday at Daffodil Family Tower, Road No. 14, Dhanmondi. Knowledgevale Director Akib Arafat Khan was present as the Chief Guest at the inaugural programme, says a press release.
Daffodil Family CEO  Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Daffodil Computer Limited (DCL) Managing Director  Zafar Ahmed Patwari, Bangladesh Venture Capital Limited's Company Secretary Md. Jahir Uddin, Daffodil International School Principal Dr. Md. Mahmudul Hassan, Executive Director of Daffodil International Professional Training Institute  RathindraNath Das, Senior Assistant Director (Public Relations) of Daffodil International University  Anwar Habib Kazal, BSDI Executive Director  K M Hasan Ripon and others were also present.
While addressing as the chief guest, Akib Arafat Khan said that Bangladesh is a country of infinite potential. The youth of this country are incredibly talented and hardworking. But there is no environment for young entrepreneurs in this country. Young entrepreneurs with innovative mindsets have to face many obstacles. Knowledgevale was founded for these young entrepreneurs and freelancers. From this organization, young entrepreneurs will be able to expand their business without any worries.
He also said that many young people cannot start a small business due to lake of an office. Knowledgevale will not only provide them office space, but will also provide them all the support they need to expand their business.
 Mohammad Nuruzzaman said to his speech that the journey of Daffodil family started with the focus on information and technology. Now is the age of information technology. Knowledgevale will sponsor the initiatives that the youth will take in the field of information technology. Knowledgevale aims to take knowledge-based initiatives forward to innovative young entrepreneurs as well.
Note that Knowledgevale is an organization that provides co-workspaces for young entrepreneurs, students, freelancers and startups. There are modern design offices, free internet, meeting rooms, car parking, membership facilities and much more. Details can be found at https://knowledgevale.com/.


