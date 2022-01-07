Video
Prices fell but US factory woes continued in Dec

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

WASHINGTON, Jan 6: Supply chain snarls continued to hamper US factory expansion in December though a dip in prices may be a sign of better conditions to come, according to an industry survey released Tuesday.
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) national manufacturing index fell 2.4 points to 58.7 percent last month, a bigger drop than expected.
But even with the difficulties, the index held well above the 50-percent threshold indicating expansion for the 19th straight month.
Factories spent much of 2021 struggling with supply shortages that kept them from taking full advantage of growing demand from customers, and while those challenges were not completely overcome in December, the data indicated some relief.
And even with the difficulties, the index held well above the 50-percent threshold indicating expansion for the 19th straight month.    -AFP


