Pharma exports rise by 22.21pc in HI FY’22

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Business Correspondent

Pharmaceuticals exports from the country rose by 22.21 cent to $105.50 million in the first six months (July-December) of the current fiscal year (FY) 2021-22 compared to the same period in the last FY, when the pharma exports was some $86.33 million.
The continuous shipment of anti-Covid medicines such as Remdesivir and Favipiravir has attributed to rise in the exports in the pharma sector.
-- used to treat coronavirus patients has expanded the export basket of the pharma sector during the period.
Some 20 companies from Bangladesh, including Eskayef, Beximco, Incepta, Beacon, Square, Popular, Opsonin, ACI, Renata, and Ziska Pharmaceuticals export Covid-19 medicines.


