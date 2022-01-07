BSEC may backtrack from executing 12pc cap on margin loans

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) may backtrack from its decision to implement 12 per cent interest rate ceiling on margin loans after failing to execute the cap in a year, a senior BSEC official said.

Earlier on January 12, 2021, BSEC set the upper ceiling on interest rate of margin loans provided by stockbrokers and merchant bankers to investors at 12 per cent with a charge of maximum 3 per cent spread over cost of funds.

It said stockbrokers and merchant bankers could collect from the clients additional 3 per cent spread only along with cost of fund against the margin loan offer. However, the total charge of interest rate against the margin loan offer must not cross 12 per cent by any means.

But, the commission had to defer the implementation of the rules until December 30, 2021. BSEC commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed told The Daily Observer that the regulator might move away from the decision and go for market determination of interest rate on margin loans.

He said the regulator was trying to bring a vast amount of funds to the market through various means that would eventually reduce the rate amid competition among the lenders.

Share market analyst professor Abu Ahmed said there must be a cap on margin loan interest and it could be reset in accordance with the banks average interest rate. If brokerage houses and merchant banks are allowed to charge as much as they can, it may create chaos in the market and investors would suffer.

'How do investors borrow funds at 15-20 per cent rate while the average market returns is 8-10 per cent?' Ahmed questioned. 'No cap on margin loans would eventually drive investors (borrowers) to manipulative activities as they have to make gains more than their cost of loans,' he said.

Former BSEC chairman Faruq Ahmad Siddiqi said BSEC should make decisions considering both sides of the arguments by giving priority to the interest of investors.

BSEC had set the ceiling on interest rate on margin loans as many brokerage houses and merchant bankers were found charging between 15 and 25 per cent interest rate against the margin loans.

The intermediaries used to charge interest whimsically as there were no rules regarding the issue before, BSEC officials said. The commission is now going to backtrack from its decision following an appeal made by some merchant banks and brokerage houses, they said.

Earlier, Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) in a letter to BSEC said that the 12 per cent cap would drastically limit their ability to provide fresh loans to investors.

'Besides, it might force them to take back the existing margin loans as the actual cost of the funds is much higher than the imposed ceiling due to the negative equity burdens,' it said. Consequently, the market may face selling pressure if they have to call back existing margin loans, it said.

















