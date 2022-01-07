Up to Tk 210 rebate at foodpanda on bKash payment

Ordering foods through food delivery platforms like foodpanda has become an essential part of urban lifestyle. So, to make customers' delivery orders more affordable in the beginning of the new year, bKash is offering discount up to BDT 210 on payment while ordering food and groceries through foodpanda.

Throughout the month of January, they can enjoy discount of BDT 140 from two food orders of minimum BDT 199. In addition, BDT 70 discount on grocery payment of minimum BDT 299 is also available during the campaign.

While making bKash payment, customers need to use the code 'BKASHF70' to get the discount of BDT 70 on food order every time. To enjoy discount of BDT 70, they need to use the code 'BKASHM70' while ordering groceries from pandamart or shops.

bKash payment on foodpanda is very convenient. To make payment, customers have to save their bKash account details to their list of saved payment methods on foodpanda app. Once the account is added, they are free to go cashless whenever they wish.

Details of the offers are available in this website link - https://www.bkash.com/foodpanda. To know more about how to add a bKash account, customers can visit the link-https://youtu.be/eLMEynFggLs.



















