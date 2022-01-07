Raising Ctg port capacity to cut trade costs: FBCCI chief



FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin speaking as the chief guest at the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Ports and Shipping on Thursday afternoon at the FBCCI office in Dhaka on Thursday.

Moreover, if production starts in full swing in Bangabandhu Industrial City and other economic zones of the country, the pressure on Chittagong Port will increase several times.

With all these trade prospects and challenges, FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) President Md. Jashim Uddin has called for increasing the capacity of the port immediately.

The call was made at the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Ports and Shipping on Thursday afternoon. Speaking as the chief guest, he said that at present the cargo vehicles maintain 40 km per hour speed on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. If this speed is doubled, the competitiveness of the export sector will increase by 6 percent.

He said chemicals imported through Chittagong port have to be tested separately before unloading, bur Chittagong Customs does not have adequate laboratory to do so. It takes importers 10 to 12 days to get the test done. The FBCCI president said that immediate steps should be taken to solve these problems related to the port.

FBCCI President Md. Jasim Uddin urged the standing committee to find short-, medium- and long-term solutions by identifying the problems regarding the Chittagong port.

FBCCI Vice-President Md. Amin Helaly said: "Some more ports would be opened in the future. If we can work according to the plan, the progress of the country can be further accelerated by utilizing the potential of these ports."

FBCCI Vice-President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn alleged that importing vehicles through Chittagong port would cost double the fare as compared to Mongla port. He remarked that different fares in different ports of the same country are unreasonable.

Standing Committee Director-in-Charge A.M. Mahbub Chowdhury said the profit of Chittagong port has increased several times in the last few years. Despite being a non-profit service organization, it was taking steps to increase the tariff again to increase the amount of profit, he added.

The Chairman of the committee Dr. Md. Pervez Shazzad Aktar called for not increasing the tariff in order to create a business-friendly environment. He said most tariffs have to be paid in dollars. If the tariff increases, the cost of foreign exchange will also increase. Moreover, foreign ship owners can also increase the fare in this opportunity. In that case, there will be fear of an increase in the price of imported goods.

In the open discussion, the members of the standing committee hoped for the cooperation of the port and customs officials to speed up the import-export activities.







