Tax collection up by 14.21pc in July-Dec but short of target

Revenue collection by National Board of Revenue (NBR) grew by 14.21 per cent in the July-December period of the ongoing fiscal year compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The NBR collected Tk 1,26,209 crore in July-December of ongoing fiscal 2021-22 against Tk 1,10,501crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, according to NBR provisional data. The deficit was Tk 17,081 crore against the target of Tk 1,43,29 crore for the period.

In the six months, NBR collected 38.25 per cent of the total Tk 3.30-lakh-crore target set for the entire fiscal year 2021-2022.

The revenue board will have to collect Tk 2,03,791 crore or 61.75 per cent of the full year target in the remaining six months of the ongoing fiscal year. The average revenue collection growth was 11.36 per cent in the last five years.

NBR collected Tk 25,635 crore in December 2021, including Tk 9,724 crore in income tax, Tk 8,575 crore in VAT, and Tk 7,335 crore in customs revenue.

Tax officials collected Tk 39,421 crore in income taxes in the six months, up 14.83 per cent on Tk 34,330 crore in the same period of the previous year. The income tax collection target in this period was Tk 43,513 crore, with the revenue board achieving 90.60 per cent of the target.

VAT collection grew by 9.54 per cent in the period with a collection of Tk 46,558 crore against the target of Tk 52,480 crore. The NBR achieved 88.77 per cent of the VAT collection target.

The customs wing collected Tk 40,202 crore in this period, up 19.50 per cent on the corresponding period of the previous year. The customs wing's target was to collect Tk 47,297 crore, meaning it achieved 85.00 per cent of the target.

In the same period in the past fiscal year, the revenue collection growth was 4.67 per cent, with customs revenue registering a 6.77 per cent growth, VAT 1.55 per cent, and income tax 6.66 per cent.

The government has set a Tk 3,30,000 crore tax collection target for the current fiscal year while the past year's actual collection was Tk 2,61,000 crore.



















