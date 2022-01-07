Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 January, 2022, 6:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rise for 6th running day on fresh investors’ stakes

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose for sixth consecutive day on Thursday as investors continued to take fresh stakes, pulling up indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE gained 57.51 points or 0.83 per cent to 6,987, adding some 256 points in the past six consecutive sessions. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 27.40 points to 2,603 and the DSE Shariah Index added 8.46 points to 1,472 at the close of the trading.
Turnover also rose to Tk 16.83 billion, up 19 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 14.14 billion. Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 378 issues traded, 179 declined, 164 advanced and 35 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 255,045 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 377.76 million shares and mutual fund units.
Delta Life Insurance topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 1.18 billion changing hands, followed by Beximco (Tk 1.12 billion),  Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (Tk 783 million), Power Grid Company (Tk 699 million) and LafargeHolcim (Tk 418 million).
Western Marine Shipyard was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Loveloo Ice Cream was the worst loser, losing 8.78 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) soared 168 points to close at 20,495 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) bagged 103 points to close at 12,310.
Of the issues traded, 136 advanced, 135 declined and 37 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 14.18 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 413 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM electric truck latest entrant in rich US pickup market
US airline orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets with option for 50 more
UAE sovereign wealth funds’ assets jump to Dh5.9 trillion
Reliance raises $4b in India’s biggest forex bond deal
UAE non-oil pvt sector grows for 13th month in Dec in a row
France hits Google, Facebook with huge fines over cookies
Singer launches New Year Carnival campaign
South Korea resumes taking Bangladesh expatriate workers


Latest News
KUET reopens on Sunday
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
Most countries may see annual heat extremes every second year: study
World's first colour-changing car unveiled
Fire at RS Tower doused, no casualties
Samsung sees profit jump amid global chip shortage
Calling Omicron 'mild' a mistake, warns WHO
Elderly man held with two kgs hemp in Joypurhat
Two killed in Jashore road accident
Youth electorcued in Kurigram
Most Read News
PM to address nation at 7pm
Wife files GD against Dr Murad alleging threat to kill her
Russia sends troops to Kazakhstan
Chattogram BNP leader Shahdat among 75 sued
9 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Primary school headmasters to get grade 10 pay scale: SC
Students over 12 yrs not be allowed to attend classes without vaccine
12 security officers dead, 353 injured in Kazakhstan unrest: reports
Covid: 3 die, 892 new cases detected in 24 hours
Fire breaks out at 'Rahat tower' in Banglamotor
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft