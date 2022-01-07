Stocks rise for 6th running day on fresh investors’ stakes

Stocks rose for sixth consecutive day on Thursday as investors continued to take fresh stakes, pulling up indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE gained 57.51 points or 0.83 per cent to 6,987, adding some 256 points in the past six consecutive sessions. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 27.40 points to 2,603 and the DSE Shariah Index added 8.46 points to 1,472 at the close of the trading.

Turnover also rose to Tk 16.83 billion, up 19 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 14.14 billion. Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 378 issues traded, 179 declined, 164 advanced and 35 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 255,045 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 377.76 million shares and mutual fund units.

Delta Life Insurance topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 1.18 billion changing hands, followed by Beximco (Tk 1.12 billion), Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (Tk 783 million), Power Grid Company (Tk 699 million) and LafargeHolcim (Tk 418 million).

Western Marine Shipyard was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Loveloo Ice Cream was the worst loser, losing 8.78 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) soared 168 points to close at 20,495 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) bagged 103 points to close at 12,310.

Of the issues traded, 136 advanced, 135 declined and 37 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 14.18 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 413 million.









