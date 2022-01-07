Video
Forex slides to $44.33b on high imports, ACU payments

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Business Correspondent

The Country's foreign-exchange (forex) reserves slid beyond $44.50 billion until Thursday due to rising imports and routine payment to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) against the imports of the November-December period of last calendar year 2021, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.
After the payment, the country's forex reserve came down to $44.33 from $46.29 billion early in the week. On November 4 last year, Bangladesh's forex reserve came down to $44.87 billion from $46.47 billion of the previous working day on the same ground, sources at the BB said.
The forex reserve has been maintaining a falling trend in the last couple of months following higher import payment obligations along with lower flow of inward remittances.
Bangladesh's actual import in terms of settlement of letters of credit (LCs) jumped by 53.74 per cent to $30.32 billion during the July-November period of the current fiscal year (FY), 2021-22, from $19.72 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
However, opening of LCs, generally known as import orders, rose by more than 53 per cent to $35.43 billion during the period under review, from $23.12 billion in the same period of FY 21.
Higher prices of essential commodities, including petroleum products, in the global market have pushed up the country's import payments during the period, the sources said. Besides, imports from the ACU member countries, particularly from India, increased by nearly 19 per cent to $1.93 billion in the last two months of 2021 from the previous $1.63 billion.
Bangladesh is importing different consumer items, cotton, raw materials and capital machinery from the ACU member countries, mainly from India, they added.
Bangladesh's forex reserve rose to $48.04 billion on August 24 last year, setting a new record, from $46.58 billion of the previous working day - after receiving $1.45 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as general allocation of Special Drawing Right (SDR).


