Import bills payment period extended for 6 months

Bangladesh Bank has extended the policy support period for import-export related commercial transactions by 6 months till June 30 this year on Thursday.

The central bank's Foreign Exchange Department issued a notification in this regard extending the time.

Earlier, the deadline for policy assistance in foreign trade was December 31 of the outgoing year. Due to the new notification of the central bank, the time has been extended by 6 months.

According to the notification the payment period for import of industrial raw materials, back-to-back imports of agricultural sector, agricultural inputs and chemical fertilizers under suppliers / buyers credit can be increased to 270 days instead of 180 days.

As of June 30, 2022, the loan limit for Export Development Fund (EDF) for BGMEA and BTMA members is $30 million. Banks have been asked to ensure justification for extension of time period in this respect.

Exporters say the measures taken by Bangladesh Bank will ease execution of foreign trade. At the same time, it will help the country's economic activities to turn around.















