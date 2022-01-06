State Minister Palak, 2 sons contact Covid

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has reported that he and two of his sons have tested positive for Covid-19.

Palak made the announcement on his verified Facebook page early on Wednesday. He also asked everyone to follow health restrictions and get vaccine doses.

The state minister has been in isolation at home since receiving the report, his Personal Assistant Saddam Hossain told bdnews24.com when an attempt was made to call Palak on his phone.

The state minister

received his booster dose, the third vaccine dose, only a few days ago and was doing fairly well, he said. Both he and his two sons had light coughs.

"The honourable state minister worked yesterday," said Shahidul Alam Majumdar, a spokesperson for the ministry. "There was an in-person programme today. It was cancelled. Though he tested positive, none of the rest of us who worked closely with him are sick." -bdnews24.com