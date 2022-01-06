‘Third wave has set in’: India’s new cases double in 4 days

NEW DELHI, Jan 5: India has reported 58,097 new daily COVID-19 cases, twice the number seen only four days ago, with a top health official in the national capital saying the pandemic's third wave in the country "has set in".

Deaths rose by 534, including the southern state of Kerala's updated death toll of 423, lifting the national total to 482,551, according to the health ministry data on Wednesday. The total number of cases officially reported so far are more than 35 million, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant begins to overtake Delta, a strain first discovered in India.

Omicron cases in the country have risen to 2,135, a federal health ministry official told reporters in New Delhi. But with limited capacities for genome sequencing, the actual

number is estimated to be much higher. Authorities in the capital New Delhi have ordered people to stay home over the coming weekends as they feared the city would report at least 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported its first Omicron death in Udaipur, confirmed the centre. The man, Laxminarayan Nagar, was 73 years old. The man had tested positive for Covid on December 15 and has been in hospital since then. The person is reported to have comorbidities, like diabetes, hypertension, among others. -REUTERS









