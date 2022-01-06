Father demands exemplary punishment for murderer

Syed Mahbubul Karim, father of slain model, actress Syeda Tania Mahbub Tinni, gave his statements before the trial court on Wednesday and demanded exemplary punishment for the accused in the case.

Judge Keshab Roy Chowdhury of the 7th Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka recorded the statement of Tinni's father

Mahbub Karim.

Nearly 20 years ago, police recovered the body of popular model Tinni from under China-Bangladesh Friendship Bridge over the Buriganga River.

Later police reported that then student leader Golam Faruq Ovi, also Jatiya Party (JP) MP, killed Tinni to hide his illicit relationship.

During the hearing, Mahbubul sought exemplary punishment for the lone accused, former student leader and Jatiya Party MP, Golam Faruq Ovi - now on the run - for "killing his daughter".

The court also recorded statement of another witness Syed Rezaul Karim, paternal uncle of the victim.

The judge then fixed February 23 for the next hearing of the case. State Prosecutor Bhola Nath Dutt assisted the court for recording the statements.

The verdict in the case was supposed to be delivered on November 15 last year, but the judge withdrew its earlier order following a prayer of the father of Tinni.

The court earlier recorded statements of 23 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.







