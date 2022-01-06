

Charge framed against Pori Moni, 2 others

The others are Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain.

Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of the Special Judge Court-10 framed the charges and fixed February 1 for beginning the trial.

All three, now on bail, claimed themselves innocent and demanded justice after the court read out the charges before them.

The judge, however, rejected the discharge petition submitted by Pori Moni and the others.

Earlier on the day, Pori Moni got bail after she surrendered before the court.

During Wednesday's hearing, the lawyer of Pori Moni and other accused told the court that RAB neither seized any narcotics nor other substances from their possession.

Opposing their stance, the prosecution said the charges brought against them were primarily proved and charges would be framed against them.

On November 15 last year, Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court accepted the charges against the three.

Kazi Golam Mostafa, inspector of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Investigation Officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet on October 4.

Pori Moni was detained on August 4 after members of the elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided her Banani flat and seized foreign liquor and different drugs.

RAB also arrested her associate, producer-director Nazrul Raz. The following day, the two were shown arrested in the case filed with Banani Police Station.

The Dhallywood actress was remanded multiple times before she secured bail on August 31. She was released from jail the next day.











