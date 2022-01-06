Video
UP polls violence leaves 5 dead

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Staff Correspondent

People line up early in the morning on Wednesday braving bone-chilling cold and dense fog to cast their votes in UP polls at the Tribenee Government Primary School in Shailkupa under Jhenaidah. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least five people were killed on Wednesday in violence during the fifth phase of the Union Parishad (UP) polls in Chattogram, Chandpur, Manikganj and Bogura.
According to our correspondent, in Chattogram a man was killed during clashes between the followers of two member candidates in Anwara upazila during the UP polls
ongoing.
The deceased was identified as Ankur Dutta, 30, son of Nepal Dutta, hailed from Singhora of Chatori area in Anwara, said officials. Ankur was a supporter of member candidate Nazim Uddin for the ward no. 7.
He was injured in the clash. Later he was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital at about 1:30pm where doctors declared him dead, said assistant sub-inspector Md Alauddin Talukder of CMCH police outpost.
Our Manikganj correspondent informed that a woman, Samela Khatun, 50, of Banchamara area was killed when supporters of two member candidates locked in a clash near Banchamara 2 no Government Primary School centre under Daulatpur upazila in the district in the afternoon.
In Bogura, a man was killed in a clash between the supporters of two UP member candidates at Rameshwarpur union in Gabtoli upazila on the day.
The deceased was identified as Zakir Hossain, 36, supporter of independent member candidate Saidul Islam.


