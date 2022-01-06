Video
Home Front Page

Death Of KUET Prof

Varsity expels BCL GS, three others

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) authorities on Wednesday expelled four students, including KUET Chhatra League General Secretary Sadman Nahian
Sejan, over the unnatural death of Professor Dr Md Selim Hossain.
The decision was taken at a meeting of Student Disciplinary Committee. Other three expelled students are Abu Hasan Abdullah Kaiyum, Md Kamruzzaman Razzak and Riaz Khan Niloy.
It was learnt that the response of a show-cause notice served earlier to 44 students was submitted today along with 44-page probe report.
KUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Sajjad Hossain, also the committee President, chaired the meeting.
On January 1 this year, the university authorities temporarily expelled nine students, including Sejan.
Some 44 students of KUET were served show-cause notices on December 30 last year over the unnatural death of Professor Dr Md Selim Hossain.
He was a professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) Department of the university.
A tense situation has been prevailing on the campus since the death of professor Selim on November 30. He was also the provost of Lalan Shah Hall of the university.
Students and teachers alleged that the BCL activists mentally tortured him centering an election for the post of dining manager of the hall.
A group of students allegedly led by KUET unit BCL General Secretary Sadman Nahian Sejan confronted Selim at noon of November 30 over the election after intercepting him on his way to the campus.  
They then went to the teacher's office and held a closed-door meeting with him for about half an hour.
Later, Selim returned to his residence adjacent to the campus for lunch.
As he did not get out of the bathroom after a long time and his wife Rita Khanam did not get any response despite several calls, they broke open the door and found him senseless.
He was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
The KUET teacher died of cardiac arrest, Rita said quoting the hospital physicians.


