Thursday, 6 January, 2022
Cabinet approves private purchase of electricity from solar power plants

BPDB can buy from Bhola gas-fired rental plant

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Special Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on Wednesday has approved a BPDB proposal to purchase electricity from two grid-tied solar power plants costing Tk 3,158. 40 crore to be set up at Ishwardi upazila of Pabna district.
According to the proposal, the committee approved the BPDB proposal to purchase electricity from a 70 MW grid-tied solar power plant to be set up by the Consortium of (1) Daehan Green Energy Co. Ltd, (2) HI Korea Co. Ltd and (3) Pabna Solar Power Ltd at Ishwardi.  
Finance Minister AHM
Mustafa Kamal presided over the virtual meeting while members of the committee attended it.
The proposal said the BPDB will purchase electricity from the plant at 10.15 US Cents (equivalent to Tk 8.12) per kilowatt hour for which will involve a cost of Tk 1,843.20 crore over the contract period of 20 years.
Another proposal of the BPDB received approval for purchasing electricity from another 50 MW grid-tied solar power plant to be set up by the Consortium of (1) Total Eren S.A., France; (2) Norwegian Renewables Group AS, Norway and (3) Urban Services Ltd, Bangladesh at Muktagacha upazila of Mymenshing district.
The BPDB will purchase electricity from the plant at the same rate of 10.15 US Cents (equivalent to Tk 8.12) per kilowatt hour over the contract period of 20 years involving a cost of Tk 1,315.20 crore.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee has also endorsed a BPDB's proposal to extend power purchase from a 40 MW gas-fired rental power plant in Bhola for another 4 years to get electricity.
According to the proposal, BPDB will have to buy electricity from private firm Venture Energy Resources Ltd for next four years spending around Tk 380.90 crore during the extended contract period.
"The power tariff has been lowered to 3.3970 US cents (Tk 2.7176) from 3.49 US Cents (Tk 2.79) per kilowatt hour (each unit) which will save Tk 49.88 crore in next 4 years," said Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Shamsul Arefin while briefing about the outcomes of the meeting at the Secretariat.
Last week, the Cabinet Committee allowed the state-owned BPDB to purchase power from four similar rental power plants contracts for different tenures.
Nine other proposals from entities under different ministries received the approval.
Purchase of electricity from grid-tied solar power plants by private firms, procurement of SPC poles for electricity expansion project, and purchase of fertiliser were among the proposals received approval in the CCPP's latest meeting.
A proposal of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) received the approval of the cabinet purchase committee to procure 32,400 SPC poles from the Joint Venture of (1) Caslte Construction Co. Ltd. and (2) Poles and Concrete Ltd. Dhaka at a cost of Tk 31.59 crore.
The committee also approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) to import 30,000 metric tons (MT) of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Distribution Ltd, UAE at a cost of Tk 246.77 crore while another similar proposal of the same entity to import 30,000 MT of bulk fertiliser at Tk 246.77 from Muntajat of Qatar received the nod of the committee.
The BCIC's another proposal to import 25,000 MT of rock phosphate from Gentrade, UAE, at Tk 81.49 crore received the approval of the committee.
The committee also approved two separate proposals of the Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) to import 40,000 MT of DAP fertiliser at Tk 309.06 crore and 30,000 MT of MOP fertiliser at Tk 152.92 crore.
Each metric ton of DAP will cost at $900 and MOP at $$593.75 considering US dollar rate at Tk 85.50.


