Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 January, 2022, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

President invites BNP to dialogue on EC

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Staff Correspondent

President M Abdul Hamid invited BNP on Wednesday for dialogue with him regarding formation of the next Election Commission at Bangabhaban on January 12.
Bangabhaban Press
Wing Facebook page stated, apart from BNP, the President also invited National People's Party (NPP) to hold dialogue on the same date.  
Regarding this BNP media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told The Daily Observer, "Last year on December 27 our standing committee decided not to join the dialogue with the president."
Another BNP source said, BNP may ask President Abdul Hamid to take initiatives to form a polls-time interim government.
So far the President invited 27 political entities, among them, five political parties BNP, Liberal Democratic Party, CPB, BangladesherSamajtantrik Dal and Islami Andolon Bangladesh have rejected the dialogue.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
State Minister Palak, 2 sons contact Covid
‘Third wave has set in’: India’s new cases double in 4 days
Father demands exemplary punishment for murderer
Charge framed against Pori Moni, 2 others
UP polls violence leaves 5 dead
Varsity expels BCL GS, three others
Cabinet approves private purchase of electricity from solar power plants
President invites BNP to dialogue on EC


Latest News
13 killed in Philadelphia house fire
Man stabbed dead in Bogura UP polls violence
Motorcyclist killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Garments owners not worried for transition from LDCs: BGMEA
Seven killed in election violence in 6 districts
Ex-CJ Khairul Huque to be tried for 'killing' democracy: Fakhrul
Kazakhstan president vows 'tough' response to unrest
BNP gets invitation, won't join dialogue
Youth killed in road crash while making TikTok video
Dialogue: BNP invited to Bangabhaban on Jan 12
Most Read News
Pori Moni indicted, trial begins in drug case
Soaring Omicron could lead to more dangerous variants, WHO warns
Bangladesh create history beating NZ in their own backyard
23 new civil surgeons appointed to combat coronavirus
Train hits truck in Dinajpur's Parbatipur, communication halted
KUET BCL GS, 3 others expelled for life
Four die at RMCH Covid unit
BlackBerry's demise is a warning
10 missing in Narayanganj trawler capsize
Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft