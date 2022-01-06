President invites BNP to dialogue on EC

President M Abdul Hamid invited BNP on Wednesday for dialogue with him regarding formation of the next Election Commission at Bangabhaban on January 12.

Bangabhaban Press

Wing Facebook page stated, apart from BNP, the President also invited National People's Party (NPP) to hold dialogue on the same date.

Regarding this BNP media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told The Daily Observer, "Last year on December 27 our standing committee decided not to join the dialogue with the president."

Another BNP source said, BNP may ask President Abdul Hamid to take initiatives to form a polls-time interim government.

So far the President invited 27 political entities, among them, five political parties BNP, Liberal Democratic Party, CPB, BangladesherSamajtantrik Dal and Islami Andolon Bangladesh have rejected the dialogue.







