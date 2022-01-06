Seaweed aplenty for domestic use, export: Research

Bangladesh has huge commercial potential of marine seaweed and its domestic use reducing import dependency and its subsequent export to global market, a study report said.

According to the study report it identified five industrial applications of certain species of seaweed found in Bangladesh. These are fish feed, animal feed, food additive, bulk cosmetics ingredient and high value cosmetic ingredient.

Seaweed is the common name for countless species of marine plants and algae

that grow in the ocean as well as in rivers, lakes, and other water bodies. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday unveiled the study report and shared it with the media at his office.

"It's another goldmine. It needs promotion," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told journalists, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Secretary, Maritime Affairs Unit (MAU) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam also shared part of the research findings.

Momen said Netherlands-based researchers, along with representatives of the Maritime Affairs Unit, conducted field-level research in the sea area of Bangladesh in 2020.

"The results of the research show that some of the many species of seaweed found in Bangladesh have huge commercial potential, which can play a significant role in the Blue Economy of Bangladesh," he said.

On the basis of those results, 220 species of seaweeds, 347 species of marine fish, 498 species of oysters, 52 species of shrimps, five species of lobsters, six species of crabs, 61 species of sea-grass were identified in Bangladesh, he added.

The Maritime Affairs Unit, led by Khurshed Alam, has been conducting the research with significant progress over the last two years assessing the presence, overall location, economic potential and commercialization of Marine Genetic Resource (MGR) which includes all marine animal and plant resources.

"The study analysed the economic potential of MGR's overall position mapping in Bangladesh's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), including the identification of various species, however, necessary laboratory tests on these species were later performed in the Netherlands," the Foreign Minister said.

Momen said industrial raw materials worth Tk 28,000 crore are currently being used in Bangladesh for a number of purposes including as ingredients of soaps and shampoos.

He said Bangladesh can domestically source ingredients worth Tk 16,000 crore if it can develop seaweed locally apart from exporting the surplus production of seaweed. "It has a lot of potential," said the Foreign Minister.

It was done as part of the blue economy development plan for the development of the biotechnology sector.

It resumed in 2021 after a pause in research activities on the emergence of Covid-19.

The programme focuses on the potential and commercialization of seaweed, especially in Bangladesh.

In the current context, the State Minister said, hatchery, farming, processing plant and industrial application will be required for commercial production and management of marine seaweed in Bangladesh.

He said seaweed production in Bangladesh can be done very easily in an environmentally friendly manner. "Seaweed cultivation can play a role in protecting the ecological balance as well as protecting the coastal areas."

Shahriar said seaweed cultivation is capable of creating easy and secure employment opportunities for the coastal people of Bangladesh, where a significant number of women workers can be easily employed.

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Blue Economy programme Momen said, they are going to be able to achieve a groundbreaking achievement of extracting new commercial resources directly from the sea.

In this context, both Momen and Shahriar said, their next step is to make the interested and qualified industrial organizations/entrepreneurs invest or participate effectively in various potential sectors of seaweed in Bangladesh.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide all necessary assistance in this regard to the eligible industrial organizations/ entrepreneurs.







