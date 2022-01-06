BMDC restricts practice of 2 Indian doctors

Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has restricted two Indian doctors from practicing and being promoted because they did not have authorisation from the regulatory body.

The doctors are Dr Jaipal Reddy, a lung cancer expert, and Dr Amit Patil, a gynecologist.

The information was released in a circular signed by BMDC Acting Registrar Dr Md Arman Hossain on Wednesday.

"Advertisements are being aired on various online and other media outlets by two Indian doctors regarding patient care and consultation. However, the mentioned foreign doctors did not register with BMDC," the

notice read.

It will be against the law if foreign doctors conduct their medical job, according to BMDC, which has asked the authorities to take legal action.

According to the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council Act 2010, no medical or dental practitioner can practice without being registered or identifying as a doctor.











