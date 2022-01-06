BD stun NZ to create history



Ebadot Hossain (R) of Bangladesh celebrates his six-wicket haul during the fifth day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday. PHOTO: AFP

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended heartiest congratulations to the Tigers on their massive triumph and expressed the hope that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in future.

Earlier in the morning, needing 39 runs, Tigers were on 42 for two to confirm the historic victory against Blackcaps. This is the maiden victory for Bangladesh against New Zealand across the formats in its 20 years' cricketing history.

Shadman Islam had gone for three while Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was promoted in the batting order and sent to open the innings in absence of opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, scored 17 runs off 41 balls. Joy ruled out of the tour sustaining finger injury.

Skipper Mominul Haque and experienced Mushfiqur Rahim however, completed the unfinished job staying in the middle on 13 and five runs respectively to confirm the victory from 16.5 overs.

Resuming from overnight's 147 for five, Blackcaps failed to sustain even one hour and added 22 runs to their 17 runs lead.

Experienced Ross Taylor was occupying the crease on 37 off 101 balls on Tuesday twilight, failed to prolong his life in the following morning and was the first home whiffer to depart on day-5. He was chipped-in with 40 before being bewildered by Ebadat Hossain.

Quickster Ebadat struck again to dismiss Kyle Jamieson for a duck. Rachin Ravindra (16), Tim Southee (0) and Trent Boult (8) skittled out as Kiwis were bowled out for 169 runs in their 2nd innings.

Ebadat, the golden arm, ruined Blackcaps' batting order hauling six wickets allowing 46 runs from 21 overs with an economy rate of 2.19. This is the maiden six-for of Ebadat and the first Bangladesh quick to have a five-wicket haul abroad. The Player of the Match picked up seven total wickets in the match.

Taskin Ahmed, the quickest Bangladesh speedster, picked three wickets spending 36 runs while Mehidy Miraz wrapped up New Zealand innings picking up the jack, Trent Boult.

On the eve of the New Year, Bangladesh invited New Zealand to bat first and tied on 328. Devon Conway played a knock of 122 off 227 while Henry Nicholls scored 75 runs and Will Young departed on 52. Miraz and Shoriful Islam both bagged three wickets apiece spending 86 and 69 runs respectively. Mominul took two wickets for six runs while Ebadat Hossain picked one wicket.

Bangladesh in reply, posted enormous 458 runs in their first innings before being wrapped up. Captain Mominul Haque played 88-runs' knock off 244 balls hitting 12 boundaries, Liton Das piled up 86 facing 177 deliveries with 10 rope kissing hits, Mahmudul Hasan Joy horded 78 off 228 with seven boundaries while Najmul Hossain Shanto amassed 64 off 109 with seven fours and one monster six. Mehidy Miraz missed a fifty for three runs.

Trent Boult hunted four Bangladesh wickets whereas Neil Wagner picked up three. Besides, Tim Southee scalped two and Kyle Jemieson got the rest one wicket.

The last and the final Test between the rivals will take place from January 9-13 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.











