Edible oil price up by Tk 8 from Jan 8

Edible oil traders have decided to increase the price of soybean oil up to Tk 8 per liter. They have taken this decision citing the increase in import expenditure. However, the edible oil price has declined US$200 per tonne in international market.

The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vegetable Manufacturers Association has recently sent a letter to the Commerce Ministry in this regard. In the letter, they have informed about the decision to increase the

price from January 8.

At present one liter bottled soybean oil is selling in the market at Tk 160. The letter informed about the decision to increase the price by Tk 8 and fix the price at Tk 168.

The association has also decided to increase the price of palm oil, according to a letter to the Commerce Ministry.

In the last one year, the price of oil has been increased more than four times with the approval of the government. But this time the traders are not taking the permission of the government.

According to the new decision of the edible oil producers and marketing organization, the retail price of open soybean oil in the market will be Tk 145 per litre. The mill gate price will be Tk 142 and the distributor price will be Tk 143 per litre.

Similarly, the retail price of bottled soybean will be Tk 168 per litre. The mill gate price will be Tk 158 and the distributor price will be Tk 162.

Bottled 5 liters of soybean will sell at Tk 800. Mill gate price will be Tk 760 and distributor price will be Tk 780.

Besides, the retail price of open palm oil has been fixed at Tk 129 per litre. At the mill gate the price is Tk 126, at the distributor level the price is Tk 127.

Secretary of the organization Nurul Islam Mollah signed the letter.

However, Additional Secretary (Import and Internal Trade Division) of the Ministry of Commerce AHM Safiquzzaman said that the government would not approve the proposal if they implement the price hike. The price hike proposal has to be approved at meeting of the national committee which has not yet been held. That meeting will decide whether the price of edible oil will go up or down.

At the moment, this official does not see any logical reason to increase the price of oil. The reason, he said, is that the price of the raw material of the product has already started falling in the international market. In this situation, we do not understand how the refiners decide to raise prices as they see fit."

Commerce Ministry sources said that the price of edible oil in the country was last fixed on September 5. At that time the price of soybean oil was increased by Tk 4 per litre. The price was fixed in consultation with the Commerce Ministry and the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission. The maximum retail price of refined soybean and palm oil has been rescheduled considering the international market price of crude soybean and crude palm oil, mill owners said.

According to the latest fixed price, open soybean oil is to be sold at a maximum of Tk 129 per litre and bottled soybean oil at Tk 153 per litre.

Besides, bottled soybean oil should be sold at a maximum price of Tk 628 per five litres and open palm super oil at Tk 118 per litre. But while visiting different kitchen markets in the capital, it was found that the traders were not selling at the stipulated prices.

Although prices are falling in the world market, it has no effect on the local market. The price of soybean oil has dropped by about $200 per tonne. It is said that when the stocks run out, new oil will come in the market, and then the price will come down. But with the rise in prices in the international market, it has an impact on the local market.

At the time the price was set, the price of soybean per tonnes in the world market was around $1500 dealers.

However, now prices are slowly falling. According to the Tariff Commission, the price of crude oil in the world market has come down to $1300 per tonne. In other words, if converted into Taka, the price of a liter of oil is Tk 112. Prices are not being adjusted, on the contrary, the price is being pushed across the market.

In the middle of last year, the price of per ton edible oil in the world market was $700. Due to the corona, the price almost doubled in a year.

SM Nazer Hossain, Vice-president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), told the Daily Observer, "People have not yet recovered from the loss due to the lockdown. As a result, if the price goes up again, consumers will be under more pressure. In addition, it is necessary to ensure that consumers can buy products at fixed prices."

The government has to look after the interests of both traders and consumers, he said.

On April 10, the NBR withdrew 4.0 per cent advance tax on soybean and palm oil imports to control prices.













