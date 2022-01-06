Video
Thursday, 6 January, 2022
Covid: 3 die, 892 new cases detected in 24 hours

Positivity rate now 4.20pc

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Staff Correspondent

Three more patients died from Covid-19 and 892 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours in Bangladesh.
With this, the total deaths rose to 28,090, while the total number of infections stood at 1,588,807, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a press release on Wednesday.
All those who died during the last 24 hours were female. Among them, two died in Dhaka while one in Rajshahi divisions.
The press release said samples of as many as 21,302 persons were collected during the last 24 hours. Of those, 21,251
samples were tested positive, the rate being 4.20 per cent.
During the period, 212 more patients recovered from the illness, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,550,168. Bangladesh, however, first reported its coronavirus cases on March 8 in 2020.
The virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 and then spread to other countries.
To date, the epidemic infected 295,711,046 people and killed 5,476,284 across the globe, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from it.
However, the total number of people who recovered from the virus reached 256,230,430 across the world.


