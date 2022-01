Banking Event

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd inaugurating the bank's newly renovated premises of Dilkusha Branch, Dhaka recently. Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman, Executive General Manager and Zonal head (Central Zone, Dhaka) Md. Rezaul Karim along with other higher officials of the bank were present on the occasion.