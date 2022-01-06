

FSIBL inks deal with BREB for mobile bill pay service

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) and Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) signed an agreement on Pre-Paid Meter Vending Through Mobile Billpay Service at BREB Head Office recently, says a press release. Md. Asafuddaula, Secretary, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board and Md. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director, First Security Islami Bank Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.Among others, Md. Khayrul Hasan, Joint Secretary and Member (Finance), BREB, Md. Hossain Patwary, Director, Financial Monitoring (North) Directorate, BREB, Md. Fahim Uddin, Senior System Analyst, ICT Directorate, BREB and Md. Faridur Rahman Jalal, Head of Marketing and Business Development Division, FSIBL along with other officials of respective oranizations were present in the program. From now and on, FSIBL clients can pay their prepaid electricity bill of BREB through mobile phone and online payment system.