

Premier Bank holds orientation for general and cash officers

The programme was inaugurated by banks Advisor Muhammed Ali and Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, says a press release.

Among others, Sayed Abul Hashem, Deputy Managing Director and CFO; Anisul Kabir, SEVP and Chief Credit Officer; A. Y. M. Naimul Islam, SEVP and Head of CRM; Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME and Agriculture Division; Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and PR were also present on the occasion with other senior officials.

Muhammad Ali, Advisor to the Premier Bank Limited, urged the newly appointed officers to accept "Service First" into their hearts and adapt themselves to the continuously transformational developments in the banking industry in order to move forward in serving the general people."

In his welcoming speech, M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of the bank said, "As a well-paid and noble profession, banking is the most demanding job for fresh graduates nowadays". He also added, "A knowledgeable, confident and visionary person can make the difference in his professional life. At the end of his speech, he requested to earn success through honesty and dedication to work."

The Premier Bank Limited recruited 250 Trainee Junior Officers (General and Cash) recently through a foolproof recruitment process.



