

Community Bank Bangladesh holds its 28th board meeting

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar), Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited.

During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.

Among the board members, Dr. Md. Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, BPM (Bar), Additional IG (Administration &Inspection) Bangladesh Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BPM, PPM, DG (Additional IG), RAB, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, DIG (HR), Bangladesh Police, Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), DIG-Dhaka Range, Bangladesh Police, Dr. Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional DIG (Development-Revenue-1), Bangladesh Police, Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director, Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud, Independent Director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.

The 28th board meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd was held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.The meeting was chaired by Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar), Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited.During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.Among the board members, Dr. Md. Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, BPM (Bar), Additional IG (Administration &Inspection) Bangladesh Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BPM, PPM, DG (Additional IG), RAB, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, DIG (HR), Bangladesh Police, Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), DIG-Dhaka Range, Bangladesh Police, Dr. Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional DIG (Development-Revenue-1), Bangladesh Police, Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director, Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud, Independent Director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.