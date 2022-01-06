Hansa Research Group opens office in Bangladesh

Hansa Research Group, the largest Indian consumer insights provider and part of the R K SWAMY | HANSA Group is expanding by opening a new office in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Hansa Research is in the business of insights and analytics for over 40 years having undertaken client assignments in over 77 countries. It is the first Indian insights and consulting company to acquire a US-based firm, GCR (formerly called Gartner Custom Research).

The multi-national company headquartered in India with offices in Germany and USA, launched its Singapore operations in early 2020, says a press release.

Engaging with clients across multiple sectors with an array of packaged and custom offerings, Hansa Research focuses on innovation and value addition, to help clients make insightful decisions. Having done some path-breaking work which have become industry standards in India i.e. Indian Readership Survey, Household Potential Index and Indian Outdoor Survey, Hansa Research's services is comparable to the best in the industry.

With a focus on innovation, the company is a pioneer in the use of technology, whether it was Computer Aided Personal Interviews (CAPI) a decade ago or AR/VR based solutions. Hansa Cheetah, the in-house mobile panel has India's largest digital enabled panellists. The company has also won numerous industry awards for cutting edge and actionable research and is part of global associations like ESOMAR.

"Bangladesh is part of our expansion plan and we believe the time has come to have a local presence to serve our clients better.

Our company has substantial years of experience in market research and consumer insights, the press release quoted Hansa Research CEO Praveen Nijhara as saying on the development.









