Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 January, 2022, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Hansa Research Group opens office in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Hansa Research Group, the largest Indian consumer insights provider and part of the R K SWAMY | HANSA Group is expanding by opening a new office in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Hansa Research is in the business of insights and analytics for over 40 years having undertaken client assignments in over 77 countries. It is the first Indian insights and consulting company to acquire a US-based firm, GCR (formerly called Gartner Custom Research).
The multi-national company headquartered in India with offices in Germany and USA, launched its Singapore operations in early 2020, says a press release.
Engaging with clients across multiple sectors with an array of packaged and custom offerings, Hansa Research focuses on innovation and value addition, to help clients make insightful decisions. Having done some path-breaking work which have become industry standards in India i.e. Indian Readership Survey, Household Potential Index and Indian Outdoor Survey, Hansa Research's services is comparable to the best in the industry.
With a focus on innovation, the company is a pioneer in the use of technology, whether it was Computer Aided Personal Interviews (CAPI) a decade ago or AR/VR based solutions. Hansa Cheetah, the in-house mobile panel has India's largest digital enabled panellists. The company has also won numerous industry awards for cutting edge and actionable research and is part of global associations like ESOMAR.
"Bangladesh is part of our expansion plan and we believe the time has come to have a local presence to serve our clients better.
Our company has substantial years of experience in market research and consumer insights, the press release quoted Hansa Research CEO Praveen Nijhara as saying on the development.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
FSIBL inks deal with BREB for mobile bill pay service
Premier Bank holds orientation for general and cash officers
Community Bank Bangladesh holds its 28th board meeting
Hansa Research Group opens office in Bangladesh
CES tech fair opens under pandemic shadow in US
Tripura to be India’s trade corridor: Modi
Exploring SME sector for faster economic growth underscored


Latest News
13 killed in Philadelphia house fire
Man stabbed dead in Bogura UP polls violence
Motorcyclist killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Garments owners not worried for transition from LDCs: BGMEA
Seven killed in election violence in 6 districts
Ex-CJ Khairul Huque to be tried for 'killing' democracy: Fakhrul
Kazakhstan president vows 'tough' response to unrest
BNP gets invitation, won't join dialogue
Youth killed in road crash while making TikTok video
Dialogue: BNP invited to Bangabhaban on Jan 12
Most Read News
Pori Moni indicted, trial begins in drug case
Soaring Omicron could lead to more dangerous variants, WHO warns
Bangladesh create history beating NZ in their own backyard
23 new civil surgeons appointed to combat coronavirus
Train hits truck in Dinajpur's Parbatipur, communication halted
KUET BCL GS, 3 others expelled for life
Four die at RMCH Covid unit
BlackBerry's demise is a warning
10 missing in Narayanganj trawler capsize
BCB mulling to give cricketers extra bonus after historical win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft