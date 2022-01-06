Tripura to be India’s trade corridor: Modi

AGARTALA, Jan 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Tripura will be a trade corridor of India and the northeastern State will be linked with Bangladesh through railways and waterways.

Without naming the erstwhile CPI-M led Left Front Government, the Prime Minister said that earlier, there were 'brakes' in the path of the State's development as the previous Government did not have the vision, mission and mindset for the development of the State, while there was corruption in governance.

"Vehicle of corruption was unstoppable in the State in the earlier regime," the Prime Minister claimed and stressed the benefits of having the same party ruling at the Centre and in the State. "After the BJP government came to Tripura (in 2018), the double engine Governments are developing the State through 'HIRA' (Highways, Internet, Railways and Airways) model," Modi said while addressing a public gathering at the Swami Vivekananda ground in Agartala.

He said that the double engine Governments (Centre and State) is essential for development in all sectors, welfare of all people, fulfilment of dreams and achievement of desired plans and targets. Appreciating the State's efforts to make many products from bamboo, the Prime Minister said that Tripura and other northeastern States are getting benefit from the modification of the bamboo related Act by the Centre.

Tripura is doing well in organic farming and cultivation of pineapple and high quality rice. Agar also has good prospects and these products can be exported, Modi said.

He said through the National Education Policy-2020 youths would be benefited and education would be provided through the local languages and that would be very beneficial for the northeastern States. After addressing a public rally at Imphal, the Prime Minister came to Agartala where he inaugurated the new integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of Rs 450 crore.

The new airport, likely to be declared as an international airport, is a state-of-the-art terminal with buildings spread over 30,000 square metres having modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network integrated system. The newly-built integrated terminal of the airport, 20 km north of Agartala, is capable of handling at least 1,200 passengers at a time and 15 lakh travellers per annum. Modi also launched two important schemes in Tripura -- Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, while addressing the gathering, said that there were six airports in the northeastern region but after Modi become Prime Minister the number of airports in the region rose to 15 and in the entire country the number of airports were increased from 74 to 140. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik also spoke in the gathering, while Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya attended the event. -IANS













