Exploring SME sector for faster economic growth underscored

Experts have stressed on exploring the potentials of small and medium enterprise (SME) sector to create job opportunities for unemployed youths, which is key to achieving faster economic growth.

They made the point at the launching ceremony of a 10-day 'BSCIC Entrepreneur Fair- 2022' at Public Library ground in capital on Tuesday afternoon.

The district administration and Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) are jointly organizing the fair where 51 stalls have been set up by local entrepreneurs to display their high quality products.

A huge spectrum of ready-made garments, handicraft and handloom products, leather and jute-made products, agricultural products, electrical and electronic goods, design and fashion wares and other SME products have found placein the fair and selling their produce.

Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Rangpur Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RWCCI), Rangpur Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RMCCI) and other organizations are working together to arrange the fair.

It has been arranged to promote the local cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise sector and create jobs, enhance production of international standard goods, exhibit and introduce SME goods for expanding trade and commerce.

Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Md. Abdul Wahhab Bhuiyan formally inaugurated the fair as the chief guest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters and Admin) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md. Mohidul Islam, Rajshahi Regional Director of BSICIC Rezaul Alam Sarker, RCCI President Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu and Rangpur Press Club President Mahabub Rahman were present as special guests.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md. Golam Rabbani presided over the inaugural ceremony followed by a discussion.

Deputy General Manager of BSCIC for Rangpur Shameem Hossain delivered welcome speech narrating the importance, goals and objectives of arranging the fair.

The speakers put special importance on promoting the local SME sector involving more female entrepreneurs to create jobs to further speed up the pace of national development and economic growth.

They stressed on further easing the process of allocating SME loans at lower interest rates and thr skill development of local entrepreneurs to ensure production of international standard SME products.

The chief guest discussed various pragmatic steps taken by the government to promote the local SME sector for creating jobs and self- employment to ensure faster economic growth to accelerate progress.


















