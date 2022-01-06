Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 January, 2022, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $500m

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $500m

Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $500m

Jan 5: Alphabet Inc-owned Google said on Tuesday its cloud division had acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify, as the US tech giant expands its security offerings amid rising cyber attacks.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by the companies, but a source familiar with the matter said Google paid about $500 million in cash for Siemplify.
The deal came after Google made a pledge to US President Joe Biden last August to invest $10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years, amid a significant rise in cyber attacks and data breaches.
Siemplify, led by co-founder and chief executive Amos Stern, provides security orchestration, automation and response solutions. It has raised $58 million from investors including G20 Ventures and 83North.
With a partnership with Google Cloud, Siemplify attracted the buyer's interest as it was in the process of raising a new round of private capital, the source added.
Since the pandemic started in 2020, Google's revenue from the cloud business has nearly doubled to around $5 billion as companies shifted to working from home. The need to protect and hedge against security threats has shot up in tandem, with big corporates also beefing up on cybersecurity products.
Google said Siemplify's platform would be integrated into its cloud and serve as the foundation for the capabilities it will invest in.
The buyout, Google's first Israeli cybersecurity firm deal, will help the tech giant take advantage of the Middle Eastern nation's deep pool of cybersecurity talent.
Guggenheim Securities advised Siemplify on the transaction.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
FSIBL inks deal with BREB for mobile bill pay service
Premier Bank holds orientation for general and cash officers
Community Bank Bangladesh holds its 28th board meeting
Hansa Research Group opens office in Bangladesh
CES tech fair opens under pandemic shadow in US
Tripura to be India’s trade corridor: Modi
Exploring SME sector for faster economic growth underscored


Latest News
13 killed in Philadelphia house fire
Man stabbed dead in Bogura UP polls violence
Motorcyclist killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Garments owners not worried for transition from LDCs: BGMEA
Seven killed in election violence in 6 districts
Ex-CJ Khairul Huque to be tried for 'killing' democracy: Fakhrul
Kazakhstan president vows 'tough' response to unrest
BNP gets invitation, won't join dialogue
Youth killed in road crash while making TikTok video
Dialogue: BNP invited to Bangabhaban on Jan 12
Most Read News
Pori Moni indicted, trial begins in drug case
Soaring Omicron could lead to more dangerous variants, WHO warns
Bangladesh create history beating NZ in their own backyard
23 new civil surgeons appointed to combat coronavirus
Train hits truck in Dinajpur's Parbatipur, communication halted
KUET BCL GS, 3 others expelled for life
Four die at RMCH Covid unit
BlackBerry's demise is a warning
10 missing in Narayanganj trawler capsize
BCB mulling to give cricketers extra bonus after historical win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft