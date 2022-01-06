Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 January, 2022, 6:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Marco Polo Marine ventures into green ship recycling

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5

Marco Polo Marine ventures into green ship recycling

Marco Polo Marine ventures into green ship recycling

SINGAPORE, Jan 5: Marco Polo Marine Ltd. (SGX:5LY) a reputable regional integrated marine logistics company announced that its subsidiary, P.T. Marcopolo Shipyard, has ventured into green ship recycling, to help shipowners recycle their end-of-life ships in a safe and environmentally sound manner.
In addition to being awarded the permit by local authorities to conduct ship recycling activities, the Group has also become the first shipyard in Indonesia to be certified and awarded the ISO 30000:2009 certificate.
The ISO 30000 certification is recognised globally and often a prerequisite by shipowners as the shipping industry look to comply with the new European Union (EU) Regulation on Ship Recycling and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Hong Kong Convention.
Marco Polo Marine Chief Executive Officer Sean Lee commented: "Given the growing interest in sustainability by the shipping industry, we are excited to expand our shipyard services to include green ship recycling. With the ISO certification by ABS  QE, ship-owners can be assured that their vessels are recycled in safe and environmentally sound facilities."
"I would like to congratulate Marco Polo for this achievement. ABS and Marco Polo Marine have worked together since 2009, supporting new construction projects, Classing of existing fleet, certifying Ship Management Systems for drydocking and approval in principle (AIP) to validate new technologies. Additionally, we have partnered on joint development programs on the design of new sustainable vessels." said Pier Carazzai ABS Vice President South Pacific Region - Business Development.
"The ISO 30000 certification is a significant milestone on Marco Polo Marine's journey to sustainable shipping. We are honoured to have supported this process." Added Dominic Townsend, President, ABS Quality Evaluations.
    -Media OutReach


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
FSIBL inks deal with BREB for mobile bill pay service
Premier Bank holds orientation for general and cash officers
Community Bank Bangladesh holds its 28th board meeting
Hansa Research Group opens office in Bangladesh
CES tech fair opens under pandemic shadow in US
Tripura to be India’s trade corridor: Modi
Exploring SME sector for faster economic growth underscored


Latest News
13 killed in Philadelphia house fire
Man stabbed dead in Bogura UP polls violence
Motorcyclist killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Garments owners not worried for transition from LDCs: BGMEA
Seven killed in election violence in 6 districts
Ex-CJ Khairul Huque to be tried for 'killing' democracy: Fakhrul
Kazakhstan president vows 'tough' response to unrest
BNP gets invitation, won't join dialogue
Youth killed in road crash while making TikTok video
Dialogue: BNP invited to Bangabhaban on Jan 12
Most Read News
Pori Moni indicted, trial begins in drug case
Soaring Omicron could lead to more dangerous variants, WHO warns
Bangladesh create history beating NZ in their own backyard
23 new civil surgeons appointed to combat coronavirus
Train hits truck in Dinajpur's Parbatipur, communication halted
KUET BCL GS, 3 others expelled for life
Four die at RMCH Covid unit
BlackBerry's demise is a warning
10 missing in Narayanganj trawler capsize
BCB mulling to give cricketers extra bonus after historical win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft