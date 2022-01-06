Monstarlab Enterprise Solutions begins operations in BD

Monstarlab Holdings, Inc. (Monstarlab), a global digital consultancy that leverages talent in 30 cities around the world, announced that it has established a new company, Monstarlab Enterprise Solutions (MLES), based in Bangladesh, to provide Business process outsourcing (BPO) services.

Originating from the group's Global Financial Shared Service Centre (GFSSC), MLES will consolidate and undertake accounting, business management, finance, legal and human resource practices by actively utilising Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and IT platforms, and provide these operations as a single package to companies outside the group. MLES plans to expand the functions to the Philippines in the future, says a press release.

Yoshihiro Nakahara, Group CFO, Monstarlab Holdings, Inc, said, "Bangladeshi talent is dedicated with unlimited potential. Through MLES we are committed to maximising their potential, thereby optimising operational excellence and providing strategic, professional, and efficient services."

Kazuki Nakayama, Managing Director, Monstarlab Enterprise Solutions said: "I am excited to take on new challenges in Bangladesh with talented people who embody digital thought leadership and passion. Through our new services in MLES, we will grow our company by providing superior value to our partners and clients while leveraging our IT expertise."

R Khan Dipto, Deputy Managing Director, Monstarlab Enterprise Solutions Ltd. said, "The establishment of MLES is a major accomplishment on a short but strong growth journey in Bangladesh. When we established the GFSSC in January 2021, I was the only member. We have since grown to a team of 31 talented accountants in Bangladesh and the Philippines (27 in Bangladesh and 4 in Philippines), truly enabling us to offer a wide range of financial services to our Group's subsidiaries and eventually to clients and partners."

Since 2017, Monstarlab has supported the growing young talent base in Bangladesh, including providing higher education and technical expertise. In 2019, 63.2% of Bangladesh's population was 29 years old or younger*, and it is expected that the future young talent base will continue to grow, demanding increasing job opportunities.

MLES will continue to contribute to the revitalisation of the economy by creating employment opportunities in Bangladesh, just as it aims to maximise operational excellence by developing the group's human resources over the long term as well as consolidating knowledge.















