

Eastland Insurance opens DEPZ branch

EIC Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haquey inaugurated the branch, which has been set up at a lucrative location of DEPZ area to cover industrial risk of the industries located at DEPZ area and also to expand its business.

The newly inaugurated DEPZ branch is the 28th branch of the company. The guest also delivered their speech and wished for the success of the branch as well as the company.

Huge local distinguished personalities, Businessmen, Entrepreneurs, Policy holders, Manager & Senior Officers of different commercial Banks of DEPZ area and Journalists from local and national dailies were also present in the programme.

EIC Addl. MD Md. Shafiul Alam, EIC Claims Head and Addl. MD M Golam Hafez, DMD and Banani Brfanch Head MA Sattar Howladar, AMD and Elephant Road Branch Head Abul Kalam and other senior officials of the company were also present on the event.















Eastland Insurance Company (EIC), a first generation Insurance company of the country opened its DEPZ (Dhaka Export Processing Zone) branch, at Savar on January 3, last, on the advent of the new year 2022.EIC Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haquey inaugurated the branch, which has been set up at a lucrative location of DEPZ area to cover industrial risk of the industries located at DEPZ area and also to expand its business.The newly inaugurated DEPZ branch is the 28th branch of the company. The guest also delivered their speech and wished for the success of the branch as well as the company.Huge local distinguished personalities, Businessmen, Entrepreneurs, Policy holders, Manager & Senior Officers of different commercial Banks of DEPZ area and Journalists from local and national dailies were also present in the programme.EIC Addl. MD Md. Shafiul Alam, EIC Claims Head and Addl. MD M Golam Hafez, DMD and Banani Brfanch Head MA Sattar Howladar, AMD and Elephant Road Branch Head Abul Kalam and other senior officials of the company were also present on the event.