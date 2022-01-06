India April-Oct basmati exports fell by 23pc since last year

NEW DELHI, Jan 5: India's basmati rice exports perform poorly even as the agriculture trade is expected to hit a record-high of $43 billion (around Rs 3.22 lakh crore) by the end of this fiscal, ThePrint has learnt.

Basmati rice shipments fell approximately 23 per cent to $1.85 billion (Rs 14,000 crore) between April and October 2021 from $2.43 billion (Rs 18,000 crore) in the year-ago period, according to data from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), an arm of the commerce ministry.

Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Yemen and the UAE were the top importers last year for this aromatic rice, which is grown in the Indo-Gangetic Plain region. India competes with countries like Pakistan for basmati exports.

Basmati rice exports accounted for 19.44 per cent of APEDA's export basket in 2020-2021, according to Ministry of Commerce and Industry data released last week.

Meanwhile, non-basmati rice, which was the top performing agri product in 2020-21 with a 23.22 per cent export share, saw a 48 per cent surge to $3.45 billion (Rs 26,000 crore) in April-October 2021 from $2.33 billion (Rs 17,000 crore) in the year-ago period.

Nepal, Bangladesh and African nations like Benin, Senegal and Togo were top importers for India's non-basmati rice.

In December, Union Minister of State of Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said India's agri exports will reach a target of $43 billion in 2021-22. This figure is likely to be achieved despite challenges like the pandemic and farmers' protests.

APEDA says stock pile-up hurt basmati: APEDA Director Tarun Bajaj told ThePrint that stock pile-up was the primary reason behind the poor performance of basmati exports.

"Excess orders led to a stock pile-up for buyers last year, so new orders are coming in cautiously. However, we're hoping this will be corrected in the current quarter," he said.

Bajaj added that increased global demand is the main driver of India's high agri exports this year, after India assured foreign nations that it can cover their food security needs during the pandemic.

"All through the pandemic, people were relying more on Indian goods, be it agricultural, horticultural or processed food products. They looked to India to cover their food security needs," Bajaj said. "India is now being seen as a consistent supplier."

It's important to note that products under APEDA's ambit account for about half of India's total agricultural exports.

According to Bajaj, out of the total export target of $43 billion for this fiscal, APEDA products are likely to account for $22.5 billion (Rs 1.6 lakh crore) while marine products, spices, tea, coffee and other products will account for the rest.

In 2020-21, India's agri exports soared to a six-year high of over $19 billion (Rs 1.42 lakh crore). This was a nearly-25 per cent growth over $15.9 billion (Rs 1.19 lakh crore) in 2019-20. - ThePrint















