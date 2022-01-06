Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 January, 2022, 6:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India April-Oct basmati exports fell by 23pc since last year

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

NEW DELHI, Jan 5: India's basmati rice exports perform poorly even as the agriculture trade is expected to hit a record-high of $43 billion (around Rs 3.22 lakh crore) by the end of this fiscal, ThePrint has learnt.
Basmati rice shipments fell approximately 23 per cent to $1.85 billion (Rs 14,000 crore) between April and October 2021 from $2.43 billion (Rs 18,000 crore) in the year-ago period, according to data from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), an arm of the commerce ministry.
Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Yemen and the UAE were the top importers last year for this aromatic rice, which is grown in the Indo-Gangetic Plain region. India competes with countries like Pakistan for basmati exports.
Basmati rice exports accounted for 19.44 per cent of APEDA's export basket in 2020-2021, according to Ministry of Commerce and Industry data released last week.
Meanwhile, non-basmati rice, which was the top performing agri product in 2020-21 with a 23.22 per cent export share, saw a 48 per cent surge to $3.45 billion (Rs 26,000 crore) in April-October 2021 from $2.33 billion (Rs 17,000 crore) in the year-ago period.
Nepal, Bangladesh and African nations like Benin, Senegal and Togo were top importers for India's non-basmati rice.
In December, Union Minister of State of Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said India's agri exports will reach a target of $43 billion in 2021-22. This figure is likely to be achieved despite challenges like the pandemic and farmers' protests.
APEDA says stock pile-up hurt basmati: APEDA Director Tarun Bajaj told ThePrint that stock pile-up was the primary reason behind the poor performance of basmati exports.
"Excess orders led to a stock pile-up for buyers last year, so new orders are coming in cautiously. However, we're hoping this will be corrected in the current quarter," he said.
Bajaj added that increased global demand is the main driver of India's high agri exports this year, after India assured foreign nations that it can cover their food security needs during the pandemic.
"All through the pandemic, people were relying more on Indian goods, be it agricultural, horticultural or processed food products. They looked to India to cover their food security needs," Bajaj said. "India is now being seen as a consistent supplier."
It's important to note that products under APEDA's ambit account for about half of India's total agricultural exports.
According to Bajaj, out of the total export target of $43 billion for this fiscal, APEDA products are likely to account for $22.5 billion (Rs 1.6 lakh crore) while marine products, spices, tea, coffee and other products will account for the rest.
In 2020-21, India's agri exports soared to a six-year high of over $19 billion (Rs 1.42 lakh crore). This was a nearly-25 per cent growth over $15.9 billion (Rs 1.19 lakh crore) in 2019-20.     - ThePrint


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
FSIBL inks deal with BREB for mobile bill pay service
Premier Bank holds orientation for general and cash officers
Community Bank Bangladesh holds its 28th board meeting
Hansa Research Group opens office in Bangladesh
CES tech fair opens under pandemic shadow in US
Tripura to be India’s trade corridor: Modi
Exploring SME sector for faster economic growth underscored


Latest News
13 killed in Philadelphia house fire
Man stabbed dead in Bogura UP polls violence
Motorcyclist killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Garments owners not worried for transition from LDCs: BGMEA
Seven killed in election violence in 6 districts
Ex-CJ Khairul Huque to be tried for 'killing' democracy: Fakhrul
Kazakhstan president vows 'tough' response to unrest
BNP gets invitation, won't join dialogue
Youth killed in road crash while making TikTok video
Dialogue: BNP invited to Bangabhaban on Jan 12
Most Read News
Pori Moni indicted, trial begins in drug case
Soaring Omicron could lead to more dangerous variants, WHO warns
Bangladesh create history beating NZ in their own backyard
23 new civil surgeons appointed to combat coronavirus
Train hits truck in Dinajpur's Parbatipur, communication halted
KUET BCL GS, 3 others expelled for life
Four die at RMCH Covid unit
BlackBerry's demise is a warning
10 missing in Narayanganj trawler capsize
BCB mulling to give cricketers extra bonus after historical win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft