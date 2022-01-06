Video
Major stock indices rise for 5th running day

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose on Wednesday extending rising streak for the fifth day as investors took fresh stakes.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 36.93 points or 0.53 per cent to 6,929, adding some 200 points in the past five straight sessions. Two other indices which declined on Tuesday, also edged higher with the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rising 4.69 points to 2,575 and the DSE Shariah Index gaining 7.56 points to 1,463, at the close of the trading.
Turnover stood at Tk 14.14 billion on the DSE, soaring by 19.6 per cent over the previous day's tally of Tk 11.82 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 378 issues traded, 218 advanced, 121 declined and 39 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 234,613 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 325.58 million shares and mutual fund units.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 1.0 billion changing hands, followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (Tk 708 million), Fortune Shoes (Tk 673 million), Power Grid Company (Tk 479 million) and Saif Powertec (Tk 418 million).
Bangladesh Shipping Corporation was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.94 per cent, while Prime Insurance was the worst loser, losing 5.75 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 172 points to 20,326 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX)  rose 102 points to 12,207 at the close.
Of the issues traded, 215 advanced, 64 declined and 25 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 14.36 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Tk 434 million.


