BD eyes to make RMG worth $8b a month: BGMEA chief



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan (middle) flanked by ERF General Secretary S M Rashidul Islam (left) and Vice President Shafiqul Alam, speaking at a dialogue organised by Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) at its office in the city on Wednesday.

The BGMEA President said so while addressing a dialogue organized by Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) at its office in the city on Wednesday. He also disclosed for the first time in the history of Bangladesh, the monthly export of garment items has crossed $4 billion with the recovery of the global business from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

"Currently we are not capable to cater work orders of $7 billion to $8 billion per month. However we are improving our capacity gradually to reach the goal," he said.

Apparel makers should strongly negotiate with buyers to get fair price of locally made garments as they are yet to raise the CM (cutting and making) rate despite a rise in overall unit prices.

"Both export quantity and unit prices have increased in recent months but we are unable to raise the CM rate," Faruque Hassan said.

The unit prices have increased mainly because of high prices of inputs or raw materials like cotton, yarn and other logistic costs such as freight charges, he explained.

"But still the real price of apparel items has not increased in line with the cost of raw materials'," he said while addressing a dialogue organized by Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) at its office in the city.

He called on apparel exporters to effectively negotiate with buyers in time of taking work orders and added that a joint committee has been formed recently by BGMEA and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufactures and Exporters Association (BKMEA) to set a minimum bench mark price of apparels so that they get fair prices from buyers stopping unhealthy competition among local exporters.

ERF General Secretary S M Rashidul Islam moderated the dialogue while its Vice President Shafiqul Alam also spoke.

Responding to a question, the BGMEA president said still date there is nothing to be worried over Omicron saying no work orders have so far been canceled. Few buyers from European Union have asked to delay delivery from seven to ten days, he said.

Answering another question, he said they are concern over the US sanctions imposed on Rab and some of its officials and hoped it will not affect the garment trade.

"The US is the single largest export destination for Bangladesh made garment (RMG) and export is increasing there too," he said adding Bangladesh has implemented all the conditions of Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) though RMG never enjoys GSP facility in the US market.

Faruque Hassan explained measures for skill development of workers, attracting investment in the industry and its product diversification which have been taken by the government and the industry to face the post-graduation challenges.

























Bangladesh is gradually getting ready to cater garment work orders worth up to $8 billion a month as the local apparel manufacturers are receiving more work orders from the international retailers and brands, said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan.The BGMEA President said so while addressing a dialogue organized by Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) at its office in the city on Wednesday. He also disclosed for the first time in the history of Bangladesh, the monthly export of garment items has crossed $4 billion with the recovery of the global business from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic."Currently we are not capable to cater work orders of $7 billion to $8 billion per month. However we are improving our capacity gradually to reach the goal," he said.Apparel makers should strongly negotiate with buyers to get fair price of locally made garments as they are yet to raise the CM (cutting and making) rate despite a rise in overall unit prices."Both export quantity and unit prices have increased in recent months but we are unable to raise the CM rate," Faruque Hassan said.The unit prices have increased mainly because of high prices of inputs or raw materials like cotton, yarn and other logistic costs such as freight charges, he explained."But still the real price of apparel items has not increased in line with the cost of raw materials'," he said while addressing a dialogue organized by Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) at its office in the city.He called on apparel exporters to effectively negotiate with buyers in time of taking work orders and added that a joint committee has been formed recently by BGMEA and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufactures and Exporters Association (BKMEA) to set a minimum bench mark price of apparels so that they get fair prices from buyers stopping unhealthy competition among local exporters.ERF General Secretary S M Rashidul Islam moderated the dialogue while its Vice President Shafiqul Alam also spoke.Responding to a question, the BGMEA president said still date there is nothing to be worried over Omicron saying no work orders have so far been canceled. Few buyers from European Union have asked to delay delivery from seven to ten days, he said.Answering another question, he said they are concern over the US sanctions imposed on Rab and some of its officials and hoped it will not affect the garment trade."The US is the single largest export destination for Bangladesh made garment (RMG) and export is increasing there too," he said adding Bangladesh has implemented all the conditions of Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) though RMG never enjoys GSP facility in the US market.Faruque Hassan explained measures for skill development of workers, attracting investment in the industry and its product diversification which have been taken by the government and the industry to face the post-graduation challenges.