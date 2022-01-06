Video
Thursday, 6 January, 2022
BD, Malaysia varsities to hold workshop on marketing Friday

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Desk

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) and Monash University Malaysia will jointly hold a skill development workshop tomorrow (Friday) for Bangladeshi students on 'Marketing in Digital Age.'
The free workshop will take place between 11:00 - 12:00 PM) at Online via Zoom. It will be conducted by Dr. Stephanie Cheah, Lecturer of Marketing Department at the School of Business, Monash University Malaysia, says a press release.  
UCB, the only Ministry of Education approved International Education provider in Bangladesh, has been presenting Bangladeshi students with manifold career development and skill-building opportunities besides enabling them to jumpstart their careers with foreign education assistance.
This next workshop will focus on introducing the youth to the basics of digital marketing, the growth curve of digital marketing over the past years, how it is integrated to most of our digital experiences these days, and how they can learn to use the futuristic digital marketing tools effectively to enrich their portfolios and competency.
Dr. Stephanie Cheah is a scholar who has observed the transformation of industries due to the incorporation of digital marketing very closely and is passionate about unraveling the complexity of it in the simplest ways to the future generation marketeers. She holds a Bachelor of Business and Commerce (Honors) degree in Marketing and a Ph.D. in Industrial Marketing from Monash University Malaysia, and her research interests are in the fields of business marketing, industrial networks, and sustainability, particularly renewable energy.
Dr. Sandeep Ananthanarayanan, Group CEO, STS Group Bangladesh, said - "In this fast-transforming era of digital, one has to have some basic understanding of the market and communication trends that take place via digital means.


