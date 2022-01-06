Video
Fund raising thru IPO hit 10-year high in 2021

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Fund raising for business by companies through initial public offerings (IPO) in Bangladesh has hit the highest at Tk 1,658.44 crore in 2021 after 2011.
In 2011, a total of 13 companies raised Tk 1,678 crore through IPOs. In 2021 fourteen companies raised Tk 1,233.44 crore through IPOs while BEXIMCO raised Tk 425 crore from market using Sukuk bond. Eleven companies raised funds using the fixed-price method of IPO.
Union Bank raised Tk 428 crore, e-Generation Tk 15 crore, Taufika Foods Tk 30 crore, NRB Commercial Bank Tk 120 crore, Desh General Insurance Tk 16 crore, Sonali Life Insurance Tk 19 crore, South Bangla Agriculture & Commercial Bank Tk 1 crore, Sena Kalyan Insurance Tk 16 crore, ACME Pesticides Tk 30 crore, Union Insurance Tk 19.36 crore and BD Thai Food & Beverage Tk 15 crore.
Union Bank raised Tk 428 crore from the public, which was the largest IPO from the banking sector. Among all sectors, it was the fourth-largest IPO after Robi Axiata Tk 523 crore, Grameenphone Tk 486 crore and MJL Bangladesh Tk 460 crore.
Three companies which raised funds under the book-building method are Lub-ref  Tk 150 crore, Index Agro Industries Tk 50 crore and Baraka Patenga Power Tk 225 crore.
Commissioner of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed told The Daily Observer that the regulator has decided not to keep any IPO application pending for a long time.
'We will provide all necessary supports to the better performing companies for listing in the market,' he said. The companies can be benefitted by being listed in the stock market and the listing would enrich the market, he said.
Share market analyst and Dhaka University honorary professor Abu Ahmed said the market was struggling due to a shortage of better companies and there was no option but to bring good companies for ensuring a stable market.
Small and fundamentally weak companies can only create disorder in the market, he said. He said that there were very few companies in the market for long term investment.
The regulator should take various strategies, including incentive packages, for listing good companies in the market, he said. The fund raising through IPOs hit record in 2021 due to  speedy approval of pending IPOs.
The BSEC's has decided to make decisions over any application for IPO as quickly as possible. So, BSEC made many decisions on IPO applications last year which were pending for years. Moreover, the market remained bullish for companies to come to the stock market.
DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), advanced by 1,354.6 points in 2021 to close at 6,756.65 points on December 30 after gaining 950 points in the previous year. The BSEC also secured listing of banks and insurance companies in 2021.
Fund raising through IPOs hit the lowest in 2017 that pushed the regulators to take initiatives to improve the IPO situation. According to experts, large companies are reluctant to get listed in the capital market, because of many rules and regulations.


