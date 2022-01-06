Video
Security concern hits Cox’s Bazar tourism hard

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

COX'S BAZAR, Jan 5: Though the authorities concerned are looking for every way to beef up security to prevent unpleasant activities in the beach town, tourists have largely ignored it to visit during the New Year as some recent incidents badly tarnished its image as a safe tourism destination.
"Cox's Bazar usually sees a surge of tourists on the eve of New Year every year but this year it was almost empty. Restrictions on outdoor events and recent rape incidents and skyrocketing food prices might be the reasons," said Mahbubr Rahman, a physical teacher of a local school.
Hotel, motel and restaurant owners and those involved in tourism support services are now worried over the fall in the number of tourists during the peak season.
They said 50% of rooms in many hotels and motels were vacant during the New Year celebrations.
In the wake of some unwanted activities, law enforcement agencies have taken various steps to ensure the security of tourists while the local administration has set up a monitoring cell following the outcry of people over two rape incidents in the tourist hub recently.
Salahuddin Setu, councillor of Cox's Bazar municipality, said, "Some 350 big tourist buses had been kept ready in designated parking spaces during the 3-day government holiday starting from December 16, while 250 tourists vehicles were there at local Ilias Mia High School ground to deal with the pressure of tourists. Once 700 buses, carrying tourists, used to arrive in Cox's Bazar at this time of the year, but this time the number was 50 only, a sharp fall in tourist arrival."
Salahuddin said the recent rape incidents and soaring food prices (cooked rice and pulses) in hotels have tarnished the image of the beach town.
Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Mamunur Rashid said, "Cox's Bazar is an attractive tourist destination and some foreign tourists have come here to welcome the New Year and the authorities concerned of the respective hotels have welcomed them."
He said a meeting was held recently with all concerned to ensure the highest security of tourists and better services for them round the year. "The monitoring committee is monitoring everything round the clock."
Abul Kashem Shikder, general secretary of Cox's Bazar Hotel, Motel, Guest House Owners' Association, said, "This year the number of tourists is low as only 50% rooms have been booked on the New Year eve."     -UNB


