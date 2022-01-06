Mother of slain journo Meherun Runi dies

Nurun Nahar Mirza, the mother of slain journalist Meherun Runi, has died in a Dhaka hospital at the age of 64.

She died while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University over complications tied to Covid-19 and kidney disease around 8am on Wednesday, said ATN Bangla's Nadira Kiron, one of Runi's colleagues.

Nurun Nahar was admitted to the Aysha Memorial Hospital in Dhaka a month ago. She was moved to the hospital's intensive care unit before being taken to BSMMU on Jan 3, her relatives said. She was suffering from diabetes and kidney problems and contracted COVID-19 after starting dialysis last month.









