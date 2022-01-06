Ringleader, 2 other money counterfeiters held in city  

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a ringleader and two others of a gang that planned to circulate fake currency targeting the ongoing Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) and various winter festivals in remote areas.

The arrested were identified as Mohammad Sagir Hossain, 47, Selina Akhter Pakhi, 20, and Mohammad Ruhul Amin.

The arrested were detained from Pallabi area in the capital's Mirpur on Monday.

RAB Legal and Media Wing Commander Khandaker Al Moin disclosed this at a press conference at the RAB Media Centre on Tuesday.

Based on their confessions, three others of the gang were arrested on Monday. Tk 12,000,000 worth of fake notes along with a large quantity of equipment for making counterfeit notes were seized during the drive. According to the RAB, during primary interrogation, the gang members said they used to circulate counterfeit notes at various fairs, cattle markets during Eid and other public gatherings.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin said that ring leader Sagir himself used to secretly make money in his rented house after collecting necessary materials for making counterfeit notes from old Dhaka.









