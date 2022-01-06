Video
ACC starts probe into Shilpakala DG's alleged grabbing of Tk 26cr

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to start primary investigation on the allegations of corruption against Liaquat Ali Lucky, the Director General of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.
According to ACC officials, a Deputy Director and an Assistant Director of the anti-graft body were assigned to investigate the allegations against the noted artist, who has been in the post of Shilpakala DG since last 10 years on contractual basis, while a Director was assigned to supervise the entire process.
The ACC's Deputy Director Mohammad Ibrahim and Assistant Afnan Jannat Keya were appointed investigation officers in the matter while Director Syed Iqbal Hossain will supervise, according to ACC Deputy Director (Public Relation) Muhammad Arif Sadeque.
He said the authority issued an office order in this regard on Monday. The investigation officers were asked to submit a primary probe report on completion of investigation.
The letter said there are allegations that he has misappropriated more than Tk 26 crore from the cultural authority during his tenure of service. At the same time, there are allegations of bribery, misuse of power, irregularities, corruptions and money laundering against the Shilpakala DG.


