Thursday, 6 January, 2022, 6:46 AM
Home Editorial

Aromatic rice gets GI recognition

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

One of the few achievements that made the bygone year 2021 bright - amid pandemic shrouded uncertainty - is the GI recognition of country's aromatic Kataribhog rice. A report recently published in this daily in this regard, we think sheds a new ray of hope at the onset of the New Year. Undoubtedly, this has enriched the list of our GI products already abound with Silk of Rajshahi, Maslin of Dhaka, Shatranji of Rangpur, Khirsapat mango of Chapainawabganj, Jamdani and Hilsa fish.

Needs be mentioned that GI is a sign used on products to certify that the product is produced or manufactured based on a set of parameters as per traditional methods and enjoys a certain reputation due to its geographical origin. We believe such GI tagging of Kataribhog rice has added additional value to country's heritage in the outer world. Commercially, such brand value will find the product a special place in the international market.

Reportedly, cultivation of aromatic rice like Philippine Katari, ChiniKatari, JheeraKatari, Jota Katari, Kali Jheera and Challish Jheerain addition to Kataribhog has found momentum in different parts of Dinajpur. According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), in 2014-2015, 53,190 hectares (ha) of lands were brought under aromatic paddy cultivation in Dinajpur which was enhanced to 1.6.621 ha in the last fiscal year.

Farming of aromatic rice in Bangladesh is not new. But growing demand for Boro paddy among farmers for its high and short time yields, tolerant nature and aromatic rice being more prone to pest attack stood as stumbling blocks against extensive cultivation of it. However, we thank both government and non-government initiatives that played the role of saviour for last decade to prevent the rice from being on the verge of extinct. We hope such agro-friendly scheme of government will continue unhindered in the days ahead.

Ensuring a cost effective farming of this rice and paying fair price of farmers' labour are must to sustain this success. Moreover, GI recognition of Kataribhog will be meaningful only then when farmers will be able to access required fertilizers and insecticides at a reasonable price. We believe, GI recognition of Kataribhog rice will encourage the cultivation of this brand in other parts of the country too. Because the export value of any GI product in international market is much higher than non-GI product. Besides, countrywide production of the rice will also help keep its price within the reach of limited income people for whom aromatic rice yet remains a luxury.

As GI certificate of Kataribhog has widened the place of our pride to next level, we think special care is required to uphold its quality and standard.



