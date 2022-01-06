Awareness is essential to prevent Pneumonia

Dear Sir

Pneumonia is an inflammatory disease of lung or respiratory tract. Especially in winter, and in some cases at the time of season change, this disease seen among people, especially among children. However, if the guardians are a little aware children can remain safe. On the other hand, negligence may cause death to child. Therefore, prevention is better than cure.



To prevent the disease, the child should be fed breast milk and complementary food for 6 months after birth. It is because child malnutrition is one of the reasons for the disease. In addition to preventing indoor air pollution, pneumonia vaccinations must be given. Besides, adequate oxygen must be supplied to healthcare centre. In addition to that service providers must be trained properly in order to ensure proper treatment.



In fact, to eradicate the disease, we need to adopt and implement suitable policies in the country, especially in rural areas.



Suraiya

Student, Jagannath University