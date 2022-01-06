

Technologies promoting clean energy



2. Electric Vehicles (EV) and grid integration: 'The transportation sector is responsible for about one third of the EU's carbon dioxide emissions, with 72 percent of this share going to road traffic. Electric vehicles are expected to be the game-changer. In Norway, electric vehicles are cheaper than fossil-fuel cars, and now more than 50% of the nation's car sales are electric, and petrol models are heading for extinction. After all, over their entire life cycle - including production - they merely emit half as much carbon dioxide as conventional cars. Although over 12 million EVs are already in private use worldwide, some hurdles remain to be taken: mainly lower-cost production and improved infrastructure with charging offerings are needed for more widespread EV use.



And it gets better: electric vehicles may be able to do more than just avoid carbon dioxide emissions. Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) systems could enable EVs to boost the power grid during peak load periods. For most of their service lives, cars are stationary and can thus be used effectively as storage. This concept envisages users charging their EVs while surplus amounts of power are produced. When demand is high, their cars can be used as intermediate storage units capable of feeding electricity back into the grid via the V2G system.'



3. New battery technology: 'Lithium-ion batteries are a mainstay of today's electronic society and will probably be the dominating battery storage method of the future. This technology is the key to the manufacture of Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries. However, scientists are also researching alternative storage techniques. An especially promising option is to use flow batteries, involving storage of electrical energy in chemical compounds. Two connected containers each house a different electrolyte. The exchange of ions between the containers converts electrical energy into chemical energy, thus charging the battery. During discharge, the process is reversed and returns to generating electrical current.'



4. Technology for zero-carbon emission flights: The Oxford University scientists on the UK's state-funded Science and Technology Facilities Council demonstrated that a mix of cracked ammonia can burn with similar properties as the paraffin normally used as jet fuel. Small reactors could be retrofitted into passenger planes to allow the hydrogen to be obtained from ammonia. It could enable zero-carbon emission flights running on liquid ammonia by 2030. It aims to build lightweight reactors to "crack" the chemical to produce hydrogen to burn as fuel, a design it says could allow existing planes to be modified to store liquid ammonia rather than paraffin.



Hydrogen is currently seen as the only possible "clean" fuel for future long-haul aviation, but the difficulty of safely storing it in fuel tanks, either as a gas or highly cooled liquid, means aerospace manufacturers have argued that vastly different planes would be needed. The British government set up a jet zero council with the aim of decarbonising flight and Boris Johnson said: "the UK could build an actual zero-emission transatlantic plane by 2050."



In the meantime, the Rolls-Royce's All-electric 'Spirit of Innovation' aircraft went to the skies for the first time on Wednesday 15 September 2021. It was propelled by its powerful 400kW (500+hp) electric powertrain with the most power-dense battery pack ever assembled for an aircraft. Warren East (CEO, Rolls-Royce) said: "We are focused on producing the technology breakthroughs society needs to decarbonise transport across air, land and sea, and capture the economic opportunity of the transition to net zero. This is not only about breaking a world record; the advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this programme has exciting applications for the Urban Air Mobility market and can help make 'jet zero' a reality."



5. New shipping innovations: The world's first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel was unveiled in Norway on 20 Nov/2021, a small but promising step toward reducing the maritime industry's climate footprint. Having eight battery compartments with a capacity of 6.8 MWh sourced from renewable hydroelectricity, the 80-metre, 3,200-deadweight tonne ship will soon begin two years of working trials during which it will be fine-tuned to learn to manoeuvre on its own. 'Innovations including the use of fuel cells have the potential to reduce the high level of emissions produced by the shipping industry. They run on alternative fuels like hydrogen.



The chemical reaction of oxygen with a continuous feed of fuel creates energy in the fuel cells. When hydrogen is used as fuel, it reacts with oxygen without releasing additional carbon dioxide. Green hydrogen makes the drive completely emissions-free. Due to the high costs and shortcomings in terms of storage stability, this technology is currently especially well-suited for deployment on short-haul ships such as ferries and short-distance trawlers. In addition, the possibility of using this technique on longer journeys is also being explored.'



7. Solar PV developments: 'Photovoltaic is among the lowest-cost technologies in the renewable energy business. The technique involves PV cells converting energy from the sun directly into electric power. Sunlight sets electrons in the cells in motion, generating electricity. In recent years, engineers have focussed mostly on fabricating bifacial modules, which have solar cells on both sides, novel cell technologies with increased capacity and reliability, and exploring new areas in which to set up PV modules, e.g. in agriculture. When combined, these approaches enable an extremely efficient use of space.'

The writer is a former editor, Journal

of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh and writes from England











