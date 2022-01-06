

Belt and Road Initiative and China’s rise



This path was then known as the Silk Road. The Silk Road, built in the first century BC, closed in the tenth century. The current president of China wants to build this road on a larger scale. In an attempt to dominate these areas through massive investment in the infrastructure sector using this route, China seeks to spread its products worldwide. The project covers 60 countries with an estimated cost of about 1 trillion dollars. China wants to complete the project by 2049. Note that in 2049, China will enter 100 years of its revolution.



If executed, the Belt and Road Initiative will have a significant impact on the global economy. About 63% of the world's population will be covered by this project. The region will account for 1 in 3 of the global economy. The Belt and Road Initiative has two parts - the Economic Belt and the Maritime Belt.



There are 6 economic corridors under the project. The corridors are BCIM, CPEC, China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, New Euro-Asian Bridge, China-Central and West Asia Economic Corridor and China-Indochina Peninsula.The CPEC corridor will connect Kashgarin China's Xinjiang province with the seaport of Gwadar in Pakistan's Balochistan province, some 3,000 kilometers away.



The Gwadar seaport is also being built with Chinese funding. Using this port, China will be able to transport fuel purchased from Africa and the Gulf region to its own country in a relatively short time. What is more important here is that the CPEC corridor passes through Pakistan's disputed territory of Azad Kashmir over which India has long held rivalry with Pakistan.



So India has objections to the implementation of this corridor. If India withdraws from the Belt and Road Initiative because of that conflict, another corridor of the project, BCIM, will not be implemented. BCIM includes Bangladesh, India (seven sister states), China (Yunnan Province) and Myanmar. In that case, China will move forward with the idea of CMEC (China-Myanmar Economic Corridor).



Needless to say, the Belt and Road Initiative, while creating opportunities for economic development around the world, will also exacerbate the geopolitical conflict. Sino-Indian conflicts will mount to next level; especially in the Indian Ocean region.Opponents allege that China is trapping poor countries in debt behind this huge project. There are some strong arguments behind their allegations.Unable to repay the Chinese loan Sri Lanka leased its second largest seaport, Hambantota to China for 99 years. However, there is the opposite picture. China has forgiven the debts of Ethiopia and Zimbabwe in Africa and Cuba in Central America.



The United States, the world's top economy, is concerned about China's huge investment across a large part of the three continents. China is breathing down the neck of the United States. China is expected to become the world's number one economy in the next 10 years. Xi Jinping wants to make China a world power by 2050.



Britain ruled the world in the nineteenth century and the United States in the twentieth century. The 21st century is expected to be China's. Britain had ruled the world by establishing colonies around the world. The United States had heavily funded in the name of rebuilding war-torn Europe since World War II. Thus the United States established dominance over the world.



At present, China continues to dominate the poor countries through massive investment in infrastructure. China's main global opponents, the United States and China'sregional rivals Japan, India and Australia are unwilling to accept China's growth.The four countries have formed Quad to put pressure on China in the Indian Ocean.



This could make it more difficult for China to become a global power. But in the long run, it will not stop China's progress. China has a large amount of money to invest as well as the labour and expertise necessary to create infrastructure. In this case, China's closest rivals are far behind.



It remains to be seen how far China can go in confronting the United States and its neighbors. China is building deep sea ports at various important places in the Indian Ocean to implement the Belt and Road project. But the powerful countries around the Indian Ocean will not like to accept China's presence easily.



But through massive investment in relatively weak countries, China has been able to build a strong position for itself there. China seeks to become a world power by expanding its economic dominance, not by using political power like the United States, United Kingdom and Russia.

Afsana Rezoana Sultana, Student, Patuakhali Science and

