

Bangladesh: A considerable factor in US geostrategic calculation



Against this backdrop, Anu Anwar and Michael Kugelman, in their seminal essay, published in Foreign Policy magazine, has lamented the deplorable neglect of Bangladesh in the radar of the strategic thinkers. The authors argued that the representation of Bangladesh in the global media primarily plagued by numerous predicaments is a reductionist lens of gazing at Bangladesh. Any comprehensive assessment of Bangladesh needs to take into account its geostrategic location, population size, rising economy and global role.



Congenial geography:

Firstly, Bangladesh's geographical position, while lamented by some commentators as a "curse", however has proven to be a boon in the recent geostrategic calculation. Anwar and Kugelman contends that Bangladesh's close proximity to India, especially Bangladesh's position abutting narrow yet strategic Siliguri Corridor, that bifurcate India's heartland with its less developed and restive north-eastern region, has considerable geopolitical implications.



Bangladesh's geostrategic location, when seen on the purview of China-India tension across Himalayan, add even another layer of value. The worsening relationship between two countries risks triggering a full-scale military conflict owing to contending claims across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In a perceived Sino-Indo clash across LAC would require India a massive force mobilization via Siliguri Corridor, which can cut-off easily on the face of the barrage of Chinese missile attacks. In such scenario, India would need alternative route to transport its force from mainland to seven sisters. If Bangladesh denies India's access via its territory, India will lose its strategic edge over China's advancement in Seven Sisters.



This favourable position, therefore, has provided Bangladesh with the opportunity to exert leverage in the event of future crisis in the region. The writers maintain that while China doesn't share a border with Bangladesh, the distance between two countries is only 100 KM which makes the two countries more proximate than is conventionally conceived. China has made evident efforts aimed at bridging this distance between two countries through its flagship BRI (Belt & Road Initiative), which aims at building a number of overland corridor to connect China's inland provinces with nearby coastal region. In fact, Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor (BCIM-EC) is one of the six proposed economic corridors of BRI which is indicative of China's overt geopolitical intention in connecting Bangladesh.



Nascent economy:

Two decades of political turmoil following the independence and subsequent instability had depicted Bangladesh's image as an unstable economy. In stark contrast, sustained economic progress in the past few decades, underpinned by commendable growth rates, has baffled observers and dispelled entrenched stereotypes regarding Bangladesh as an impoverished country.



Anwar and Kugelman maintain that Bangladesh's economic progress is remarkable due to several reasons. Firstly, the competitiveness of Bangladesh's garments industries has consolidated Bangladesh's position as a prime destination for garments production. Besides, remittance from the expatriates' communities is the mainstay of Bangladesh's economy and propped up the country's economy even amidst devastating pandemic. Thirdly, the authors argue that Bangladesh's unique demographic dividend has ensured a large pool of working age population whose contribution enhanced the country's economic productivity. Besides, the equal presence of females in economic activities, despite being a Muslim-majority country, has enabled Bangladesh to reap the fruits of its population dividend.



A force for world peace:

Bangladesh's contribution to international peace and security has embellished the country's international standing. Bangladesh has gained laurels and approbation in the international realm due to its consequential contribution to international peacekeeping. Bangladesh is one of the top troop contributors in the UN peacekeeping operation and currently Bangladesh's forces are deployed in 8 countries.



China's growing interest in Bangladesh:

Bangladesh and China have enjoyed cordial relationships in the previous decades. China has witnessed remarkable economic progress and has launched various initiatives to translate its economic progress to geostrategic leverage. In this vein, China has accorded Bangladesh apt consideration and two countries have elevated their bilateral relations to strategic partnership. This deepening partnership is evident as the Chinese president visited Bangladesh in 2016 which marked a watershed moment in bilateral relations of two countries. China had expressed its willingness to incorporate Bangladesh in its BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) project and pledged Bangladesh approximately $24 Billion investment, the highest amount ever promised by any countries to Bangladesh.



Bangladesh's deepening relationship with China has sparked worries to India as it falls short in resources to compete with China to win Bangladesh. India fears that after the recent tilt of Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives towards Beijing, Bangladesh the most trusted partner may follow the suits. This can undermine India's regional ambition significantly. This fear has prodded New Delhi to pledge Bangladesh LOC amounting to $5Billion, which only 10% has disbursed as of 2021. Besides, India has concentrated efforts aimed at projecting public diplomacy. Despite positive overtures from India, Bangladesh-India relations however is fraught with a litany of irritants.



Far from diffusing this simmering tension, India under Narendra Modi has further alienated Bangladesh by stoking communal tensions with spill-over effect on Bangladesh. Recently, far from providing Bangladesh with vaccine for which Bangladesh made the payment in advance, India's arbitrary cancellation of vaccine export has rendered Bangladesh helpless in the midst of the pandemic. However, Anwar and Kugelman maintain that despite Sino-Indian rivalry centring around South Asia, Bangladesh however has keep itself shielded from this tug-of-war through a deft balancing act.



U.S.A. Should Take Notice:

Bangladesh's deepening partnership with China is disappointing for the United States. Despite Bangladesh's consequential geopolitical importance, the US hasn't yet engaged strategically with Bangladesh. US should invest strategic capital for Bangladesh. As with any growing economy, Bangladesh requires investment, perhaps this economic rationale on Bangladesh's side has deepened Bangladesh-China relations. However, Washington's shortfall lies in the incapability of providing significant infrastructure investment. Bangladesh's relationship with China needs to be conceptualized from the lens of economy first, geopolitics second. China provides Bangladesh with ample investments that are significant for the development of infrastructure, facilities in this cash-strapped developing country.



US needs to be meticulous regarding Bangladesh's sensitivities. While Bangladesh hasn't overtly invited to join Quad, there is however whiff of Bangladesh's possibility of being subsumed in the grouping which had elicited a stinging admonishment from the Chinese Ambassador. Besides, the US has recently excluded Bangladesh from its democracy summit .This is indicative of US's growing displeasure with Bangladesh's present regime. Against the backdrop of evident deterioration of Bangladesh-US relations, United States must respect Bangladesh's sensitivities.



Finally, the resurgence of Bangladesh in the geopolitical landscape has been deplorably overlooked. Anwar and Kugelman's essay -published in the prominent "Foreign Policy" magazine--laments this neglect towards Bangladesh .They made the case for Bangladesh's unique strategic value as to why it deserved great powers attention "in its own merits". The time to see Bangladesh through the lens of other capital is over.

Kazi Asszad Hossan Student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka







